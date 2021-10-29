 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $799,000

Leave the busy city life and retreat to a mountain getaway. This property includes 32 secluded acres with on property spring and long range mountain views. Total privacy. It currently has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This mountain home has plenty of room for expansion. You can envision your own mountain retreat while staying here and improve it on your own timeline. Lots of potential.

