2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $599,700

A UNIQUE OASIS WITH PRIVACY IN MIND! Surround yourself with beauty and live like you are on vacation everyday. This 2BR/2BA home is built to capture the outdoors and all of nature's beauty. PREPARE TO FALL IN LOVE!!Impressive stone fireplace w/gas log insert in the open great room, kitchen & dining area which flows to the expansive outdoor deck and balcony with sweeping views of the mountains. Walls of windows encase 2 sides of the living area to take in the majestic views. Each bedroom has it's own private bath. DISCOVER your own private 8+ acres. Nothing says outdoor living like sitting around with family and friends enjoying you own firepit with the stunning panoramic view of the Black Mountain Range. From this property one can see the entire range from Celo Knob to Mt. Mitchell the tallest mountain east of the Rockies. Very few places in Little Switzerland boast a view like this home. THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF. IT WILL NOT LAST LONG! CALL TODAY