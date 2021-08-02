HOME SPUN GENTLEMAN'S FARM! CELEBRATE NATURE on 23 UNRESTRICTED ACRES on state maintained road just minutes from downtown LITTLE SWITZERLAND. Pristine protected Crabtree Creek runs thru property! Farmhouse is 2 BEDROOM 2 .5 BATH, w/ game room, 2 Car Garage and Caretaker or Rental Mobile Home 3BR/2 BA w/2 decks, Huge Industrial 2-Bay Garage, 2 Stall Barn w/Tackle room. Established road to access ALL of the property that adjoins Strawberry Ridge and the Blue Ridge Parkway protected lands Property is beautiful and has been lightly timbered allowing more pasture if needed Two springs feeding property water systems. Property at top has panoramic view of Black Mountains. Wonderful opportunity for unlimited possibilities in resort community on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $595,700
