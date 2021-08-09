2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $380,000

This great home is in the Apple Mountain Community!! Enjoy 2 levels of decking to take in the fresh air. Living room has a rock, wood burning fireplace for you to enjoy those cool nights. Single car garage in the basement along with a family room and laundry along with a laundry shoot from the main level. Loft area above the main level for extra guests to stay. Enjoy nature at its finest from the decks with your friends and family. With the trimming or topping of trees, the view opens up. Home has almost a 180* winter view! Come and be a part of this special community!