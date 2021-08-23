2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $350,000

North Carolina! Sitting just over 3,000 feet in elevation, this cozy cabin accommodates all! Handicap accessible ramps and entrances with wheelchair friendly flooring and elevator inside the garage for easy access into the main living area. Hardwood floors and granite countertops mesh well with the cozy cabin. Open floor plan allows for an easy flow from the kitchen/dinning area to the family room. Multiple propane fireplaces allow for an easy fire to enjoy during the cool mountain nights. Two french doors open up to a breath-taking view spanning all the way to Table Rock. The master suite features a jetted tub along with tile walls. The garage features 3 car spaces. Paved drive from the gate all the way up to the deck and plenty of local wild life to watch and enjoy. 11 min to Spruce Pine; 2 hours to Charlotte area;