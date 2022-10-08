2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $325,000

Just built! Looking for a great cabin getaway and want to have the feeling in the deep woods but have the security of a gated community and close to town? Here it is! Privacy without the seclusion! Welcome to the Wolf Ridge Estates gated community! This cabin has just been built but never used. Some final touches need to be done. Exterior of the home still needs to be stained and also the guttering needs to be put up. Upon entering the home the wide open floor plan gives easy access to the living and kitchen areas and flows into the two bedrooms. The covered wrap around porch gives that rustic country feel but the three outdoor fans give that modern touch. Theres also a stairway to the left of the home for easy walking to the lower basement level. No access to the basement from the inside of the home. To the left of the home is a storage shed for extra storage. Minutes from down town Spruce Pine and roughly an hour from Lake James. No drive bys, must be accompanied by an agent.