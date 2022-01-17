2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $275,400

Located on 1.233 UNRESTRICTED ACRES with NO restrictions. Two Bedroom and One Bath home that has been updated with a new Dual Fuel Propane Heat & Central Air Conditioning. New Electric Wiring and Plumbing. The inside has been left to remodel and updates to your taste. The living room features a large brick fireplace with raised hearth and built in bookcases beside. Large closets in each of the bedrooms with another full closet in the hall. Washer & Dryer hookups are easily accessible at back entry hall. No appliances in home. Nice full deck across the front of the home. Basement is partially dug out with easy access to water heater & pump. Crawlspace and cellar. Attached one car/carport with entry at back door. Very sound and a well built home. This is great investment for rental opportunity. Country Cablevision High Speed Internet available at this home.