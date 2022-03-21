2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $265,400

Located at the busiest intersection on Hwy 226 S & EXIT 331 on the BLUE RIDGE PARKWAY AT MINERALS MUSEUM. HOME IS LOCATED JUST BESIDE & ABOVE THE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE TRAILHEAD FOR THE OVER-the-MOUNTAIN-MEN WALKING TRAIL TOWARDS THE ORCHARD at ALTAPASS. Located on 1.233 UNRESTRICTED ACRES this 2 BD /1 BA CABIN could be utilized as a vacation rental, vacation or year round home. Another homesite allows space to build your Studio or Retail Shop WITH OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE AND WORKAT ONE SITE.. Home has been upadated with a Propane heat & Air Conditioning.New Electric wiring and plumbing.The inside has been left to remodel to your taste. It has a large brick gas log fireplace which goes across the one end of the living room with built in cabinets.Large closets in each of the bedrooms with another full closet in hallway.The laundry hookup is easily located at rear entrance from carport.No appliances in home.Nice full deck across the front of home.HIGH CRAWL SPACE is easy access to water heater, pump AND CELLAR. NEW SURVEY.