2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $260,000

Beautiful, well-maintained, move-in ready home in the Grassy Creek Golf Course community. Long range mountain views and peekaboo views of the golf course; better views of the golf course in winter. 1200 square feet on the main level with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen living dining, wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, tile baths, central heat and air, deck, covered patio on the side offers a place to enjoy cool breezes in the summer. House is located at end of the road so you get privacy with no drive by traffic. The grounds are absolutely gorgeous with a variety flowering plants, shrubs, and ornamentals. The owners have loved this 2nd home for many years and it shows. The basement offers a second living area (400sf) with 1 br, 1 ba, living area and small kitchen

