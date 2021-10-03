 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $229,900

Right near the Blue Ridge Parkway is this Beautifully Remodeled Cabin with a Modern feel! Move-in ready! Features 2 bed 2 bath home with 960sq ft and 3.47 acres +-. All New metal roof, Hardie siding, decks, covered porch, mini-split heat & air, and Italian spiral staircase. All new bathrooms, flooring throughout, and more! This charming home is located 1/2 mile to Blue Ridge Parkway and the mineral museum. Walmart and local stores are only 1.6 miles away. This home would be perfect for VRBO or Airbnb vacation rental. Beautiful mountain and surrounding country settings with a private back deck to enjoy the 3 acres of the forest. Or sit on the covered front porch and enjoy! Very nice neighborhood with little traffic. No restrictions! This could be great as a second vacation home or resident. Agent owned. Cable available. Call for an appointment to see today!

