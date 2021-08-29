 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $199,900

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $199,900

Great condo overlooking hole 10 on the golf course. Beautiful hardwood floors, stone fireplace with gas logs. 2 bedrooms both have large walk in closets. Bathrooms, kitchen and laundry are ceramic tile flooring. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. large long covered deck for you to sit and enjoy the mountain view or the lush green of the golf course. These units have covered parking spaces. Condo's don't come on the market everyday, come have a look and make this your new home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics