 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $189,000

Live like you're on VACATION any time you want! When you're not there, let Bear Den Mountain Resort manage your cabin's rental for you. In the heart of the resort, you'll find this TWO bedroom, TWO bath cabin tucked away in the trees. Enjoy the sounds of the creek from your back covered deck that also leads to the enclosed hot tub room. Soaring ceilings and shiplap interior walls. Efficient kitchen. Buck Stove. One bedroom and en-suit bathroom with closet downstairs. Loft bedroom with bathroom upstairs. With this warm, cozy cabin, plan to enjoy most all of the amenities that Bear Den Mountain Resort has to offer, including the lake with beach and catch and release fishing, basketball, horseshoes, volleyball, game room, playground, and the camp store. Make plans to explore the numerous trails that meander throughout the resort!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics