2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $155,000

Nestled in the cul-de-sac area of a quaint community, sits this small cabin. Pull up you favorite chair and rest your feet on the front porch while letting the tranquil sounds of this picturesque creek take you to a place of serenity. Not too much to maintain, but this cabin offers the perfect array of amenities for a single family. While situated on a level parcel these grounds will be a joy to maintain with their golf course like terrain, the joys of maintenance outweighs the burden of work. Come and enjoy mountain life at it's best and let your visions run wild as you enjoy this beautiful cabin setting. Perfect for living or investment. Conveniently located between Spruce Pine and Burnsville and only 45 minutes to Asheville NC.