Nestled in the cul-de-sac area of a quaint community, sits this small cabin. Pull up you favorite chair and rest your feet on the front porch while letting the tranquil sounds of this picturesque creek take you to a place of serenity. Not too much to maintain, but this cabin offers the perfect array of amenities for a single family. While situated on a level parcel these grounds will be a joy to maintain with their golf course like terrain, the joys of maintenance outweighs the burden of work. Come and enjoy mountain life at it's best and let your visions run wild as you enjoy this beautiful cabin setting. Perfect for living or investment. Conveniently located between Spruce Pine and Burnsville and only 45 minutes to Asheville NC.
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.
A Marion man faces drug charges after a task force searched his home, authorities said.
- Updated
Effective Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Marion will close for good and customers will have to go elsewhere to …
- Updated
McDowell County Parks and Recreation reported more vandalism to their parks totaling thousands of dollars in damage.
- Updated
A McDowell resident's fossils are missing.
- Updated
McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of…
- Updated
The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday to discuss mask mandates, federal COVID money and to vote on school nutrition salaries, amon…
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
Eve is expecting her first child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.