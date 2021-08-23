2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $130,000

GREAT investment opportunity! 91 Pendley Rd features a large living/dining combo, 2 spacious bedrooms, and 2 baths with one recently updated! Brand new vinyl flooring can be found in the kitchen and primary bedroom. The front yard is fenced in and perfect for kids and pets. Enjoy the sound of the three creeks in the backyard. The lot right across the road is included as well, making the total acreage 1.7 acres. This is a great opportunity for first time home buyers or investors!