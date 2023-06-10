47 Acre Gentlemen's Estate with fenced pasture and over 1900 ft on beautiful Cove Creek! Located just outside Lake Lure, NC, this incredible property is post-card perfect with custom 2200 sq ft, mountain home featuring 18 ft ceilings, hardwood floors and an amazing large, open floor plan. You'll enjoy swimming in crystal clear Cove Creek, hiking the many on-site trails and enjoying an abundance of wildlife including bear, turkey and deer. This is a must see mountain paradise. Offered at $940,000!