Do you need a separate living area for additional family members? This is the PERFECT home for your family! Privacy may be enjoyed from the massive deck that wraps around the home overlooking the 5-acre property with an unbelievable mountain view. The outdoor environment feels like an amazing retreat. Each level of this home has a large master suite, kitchen, den, dining area, and bathroom. Upstairs features oversized windows highlighting the view, a beautiful rock fireplace, and vaulted ceilings that open into a spacious kitchen/dining area with custom-made cabinetry. Each master suite is complete with a walk-in closet and a very spacious bathroom. The lower level has previously been used as an art/design studio. There would be plenty of space to add a third bedroom in the basement. It has an additional rock fireplace and laundry. This private community is located only 10 miles from Lake Lure and just 50 miles to all the culture Asheville has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is from the Marion Police Department:
- Updated
Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire pe…
As flooding and landslides continued into Thursday afternoon, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the…
McDowell High crowned its homecoming queen and king Friday at halftime of the Titans' 36-7 win over Enka. Jade Hardin is the 2021 queen and Si…
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is hosting a memorial service for Richelle Bailey, public information assistant, at 4 p.m. at Tom Johnson…
- Updated
Catawba Brewing patrons soon will see some more beer offerings in their taprooms.
- Updated
Notice came late, but it came just the same for three McDowell High baseball players who were named to the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Ass…
- Updated
A Candler man will spend up to 20 years in prison after admitting to relations with a child under 13.
- Updated
The Marion City Council agreed Tuesday to encourage people not to go trick-or-treating during Halloween this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDowell County Schools names Principal of the Year. Melanie Shaver leads Foothills Community School.
Melanie Shaver, doctor of education and principal of Foothills Community School, has been selected by her colleagues as the 2021-2022 Principa…