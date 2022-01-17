2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $299,000

This is truly a "One Of A Kind" cabin. This open floor plan cabin has a contemporary yet rustic feel. Privacy is a major selling point of this 2.46-acre property that is nestled back in the woods. This 2 bedroom/2 bath log cabin also has a loft area that could be used as a den or a 3rd bedroom. Relax by the rock fireplace or the loft area with a mountain view. The basement is a perfect space to be finished off for an apartment. It has been plumbed for a bathroom. The outdoor space is amazing. Enjoy the covered front porch or deck that runs the length of the home and the chilly nights by the large fire pit. Located close to Tryon International Equestrian Center, hospital, shopping, and major highways! Enjoy quiet country living just an hour away from all the culture Asheville has to offer. THE SELLER IS ACCEPTING HIGHEST AND BEST UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING, JANUARY 15TH.