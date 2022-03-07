2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $285,000

Beautiful log cabin located in the peaceful gated community of Clearwater Creek. This open floor plan cabin has a contemporary yet rustic feel. Privacy is a major selling point of this 1.57-acre property that is nestled back in the woods. Interior features include granite countertops in the kitchen, kitchen cabinets, and appliances that are 2 years old, refinished floors, and a beautifully tiled shower in the bathroom. Enjoy the covered front porch or deck that runs the length of the home. There is also a very spacious storage shed. Equestrian Center, hospital, shopping, and major highways are just a few miles away! Enjoy quiet country living just an hour away from all the culture Asheville has to offer. Some furniture is negotiable.