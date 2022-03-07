Beautiful log cabin located in the peaceful gated community of Clearwater Creek. This open floor plan cabin has a contemporary yet rustic feel. Privacy is a major selling point of this 1.57-acre property that is nestled back in the woods. Interior features include granite countertops in the kitchen, kitchen cabinets, and appliances that are 2 years old, refinished floors, and a beautifully tiled shower in the bathroom. Enjoy the covered front porch or deck that runs the length of the home. There is also a very spacious storage shed. Equestrian Center, hospital, shopping, and major highways are just a few miles away! Enjoy quiet country living just an hour away from all the culture Asheville has to offer. Some furniture is negotiable.
2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.
- Updated
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.
Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the…
- Updated
A Nebo man has been charged after video evidence of a sexual assault was found, authorities said Wednesday.