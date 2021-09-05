2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $231,000

Your Vacation Cottage or Year Round Living home awaits and only 7 mins to Lake Lure. One level living, private Cottage Stick built home with water frontage on beautiful Cove Creek. Cove Creek is so big it looks like a River. This is a 2/1 on 1.78 acres with 2 storage buildings 1 building is wired with power and lights to it and the other is wired but no power to it. Front screened porch with view of Cove Creek. Bathroom has an old fashioned claw tub and walk in shower. Home is heated and cooled with a Heat Pump and Wood burning Stove. Fenced back yard with a potting shed & green house. Easily accessible to Hwy 64/74 in Rutherford County. Home and Storage buildings are being sold AS IS