Completely remodeled cottage just outside Rutherfordton. This immaculately renovated home has two spacious bedrooms with a living room, kitchen and laundry all on main living area. Granite countertops and engineered hard wood with new carpet in both bedrooms. Almost new electrical, plumbing, HVAC insulation, windows, roof, septic, generator, all SS Whirlpool appliances and hot water heater ... all installed within the past 3 years! Full basement for plenty of storage space. This property features fruit trees, Japanese maples, dogwoods and muscadine vines. 2 car detached garage and a three stall barn. It has a nice level back yard for kids and pets. Close to Lake Lure, Rutherfordton, Hendersonville and Asheville! Perfect for beginner home, vacation home or if you are looking to downsize...It's a must see!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $219,900
