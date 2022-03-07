A home with a view and sunrises to brighten your day! This wonderful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch has been upgraded & updated and is move-in ready. Here are just some of the work that’s been done: the interior has new sheet rock in areas, freshly painted with crown molding all around for beautiful finished look; new kitchen countertops, laminate flooring, subway backsplash, stove hood and appliances; the bathroom has been updated with new vanity, toilet, surround in the shower and flooring; new well pump; recent treatment by Terminex for prevention; new interior doors; electrical and plumbing refurbished; and new ceiling lights & fans to cap it off. Add to that, a view you don’t see every day out your back windows, a wood burning fireplace, real hardwood floors in many rooms, and a 30’ X 14’, cinder block outbuilding with a view that is ready for TLC. Come view it today.
2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $157,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.
- Updated
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.
Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the…
- Updated
A Nebo man has been charged after video evidence of a sexual assault was found, authorities said Wednesday.