2 Bedroom Home in Rutherfordton - $157,900

A home with a view and sunrises to brighten your day! This wonderful 2 Bed, 1 Bath Ranch has been upgraded & updated and is move-in ready. Here are just some of the work that’s been done: the interior has new sheet rock in areas, freshly painted with crown molding all around for beautiful finished look; new kitchen countertops, laminate flooring, subway backsplash, stove hood and appliances; the bathroom has been updated with new vanity, toilet, surround in the shower and flooring; new well pump; recent treatment by Terminex for prevention; new interior doors; electrical and plumbing refurbished; and new ceiling lights & fans to cap it off. Add to that, a view you don’t see every day out your back windows, a wood burning fireplace, real hardwood floors in many rooms, and a 30’ X 14’, cinder block outbuilding with a view that is ready for TLC. Come view it today.