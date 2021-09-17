 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $649,000

360-degree year round VIEWS from this unique, authentic FURNISHED LOG HOME home plus additional lot with LAKE FRONTAGE AND VIEWS, private dock, driveway & custom house plans. Gateway is a 3000 ac gated community & natural wildlife sanctuary. Large multilevel covered porches. Outdoor spaces with swing, hammock or rocking chairs, water features & outdoor queen hanging plus outdoor dining & pizza oven and hot tub. 40-mile mountain view from the king loft bed. Enjoy a day by taking a short hike to the nearby magnificent waterfall. Stone indoor fireplace and outdoor fire pits. Tile & wood floors + wood burning stove highlight the lower level. Very impressive rental history. Built with 12” hand-hewn logs from the Pacific Northwest, chinking, stonework & cedar posts, rails & columns. This is truly one of a kind mountain log home. Can be purchased without lake lot MLS 3776868 for $549,000

