2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $250,000

Tiny home living at it's finest! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has gorgeous long range mountain views that can be enjoyed while sipping coffee on your front porch. Beautiful granite kitchen countertops, and a cozy living room sitting area offer all the comforts while still maintaining the time home lifestyle. So much charm and attention to detail throughout! All the privacy and quiet you need while also only being 35 min to Asheville. This property would be ideal as a primary residence or as an investment or rental property. Come take a look today before it's gone!