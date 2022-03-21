2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $162,900

Country living in up and coming Old Fort! This move-in ready, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house includes a bonus room, laundry room, and spacious deck. Situated on 1.57 acres, it is quiet and private, and has easy access to I-40 (2 minute drive), 7 minutes to downtown Old Fort, 30 minutes to Asheville, and 15 minutes to Marion. Large walk-in closet in primary bedroom. An additional 588 square feet is not included in the Heated Living Space due to a ceiling height of 6'10" and 6'9".