 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $149,900

Hot property in the desirable Old Fort area-convenient for people commuting back and forth to Buncombe County without the high property taxes. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features replacement windows, hardwood floors, heat pump, nice kitchen with oak cabinets, city water/sewer, covered front and back porch. The home also sits on .80+/- acres unusually large for city lots allowing for room to build on and has been septic permitted in the past. You can build an additional home, manufactured home, garage or workshop to suit you. Close to Main Street Old Fort, convenient to I-40/Black Mountain/Asheville and a short drive to Marion. This could be just the home you have been looking for so give a call to schedule your appointment to view the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases
State and Regional News

This NC school district quits most quarantines, contact tracing of COVID cases

  • Updated

Early Monday, the Union County school board voted 8-1 to immediately stop COVID-19 contact tracing and significantly curtail coronavirus quarantine requirements. Against advice of Union County’s health department as well as state and federal recommendations on reducing COVID-19 risks in classrooms, the school district will not require quarantine for students even if they’ve been in contact ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics