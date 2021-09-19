2 Bedroom Home in Old Fort - $149,900

Hot property in the desirable Old Fort area-convenient for people commuting back and forth to Buncombe County without the high property taxes. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features replacement windows, hardwood floors, heat pump, nice kitchen with oak cabinets, city water/sewer, covered front and back porch. The home also sits on .80+/- acres unusually large for city lots allowing for room to build on and has been septic permitted in the past. You can build an additional home, manufactured home, garage or workshop to suit you. Close to Main Street Old Fort, convenient to I-40/Black Mountain/Asheville and a short drive to Marion. This could be just the home you have been looking for so give a call to schedule your appointment to view the home.