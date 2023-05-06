This beautiful log home is located in the gated community of Grandview Peaks. The main level has an open great room with a gas log fireplace, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms, a bonus room being used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 and 1/2 baths, plus a mudroom/laundry room combination with an office area. There are custom cabinets throughout. Outside you will find an RV garage with a workshop and plenty of extra space. There is a covered screened in back porch with uncovered decks on either side. A nice huge patio area and a separate area with a fire pit. The backyard boasts beautiful rose bushes planted by the owner. Grandview Peaks has so much to offer including a recreation area, a pavilion with a huge wood burning fireplace and an outdoor kitchen. There is a lake for swimming, fishing and canoeing. Several walking trails are also available for your pleasure.