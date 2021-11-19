2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $695,000

 Skip to main content
Oh, the simple life! On a private cove with its own dock, this 2BR/2.5BA home in Waterglyn has dreamy lake views from almost every room. Easy, meandering walkway/steps to the 129 ft of shoreline so everyone can play. Soaring ceilings, open living/dining, well equipped kitchen, primary bedroom, bath, and huge walk-in closet on main level. Lower level has a family room, bedroom and bath, and office/bonus room that could easily hold bunk beds. Covered front and back porches, deck and hot tub. Separate workshop on back of double garage PLUS freestanding studio. Partially floored attic over garage, fenced back yard with raised beds. Less than a mile form Marion Lake Club golf course and located on a state maintained road. HOA dues of only $129/year! Neighborhood does not allow rentals of less than 30 days.

