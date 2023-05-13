Gorgeous home constructed with Structural Insulated Panels (SIPS) sits on 10.58 acres of land. Enjoy your private, gated, oasis situated just moments from Lake James, the Fonta Flora Trail, Morganton and about half way between Charlotte and Asheville. This unique construction allows you almost endless modifications and outstanding insulation! The open floor plan greets you as soon as you walk in the front door. The large great room with vaulted ceilings provides a good amount of natural lighting. The open staircase leads to the upper level and interior balcony overlooking the great room. This home has a huge primary bedroom suite with walk in closets and laundry room set off from the primary bedroom and bath. The upper level provides office space as well as a 2nd bedroom and full bath. Detached workshop. The wooded portion of the land has trails as well as outdoor sporting and entertaining room! Come see this amazing home!