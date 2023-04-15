This View Will Blow You Away!! From the heavy-timber gabled back porch of this charming log home, everywhere you look are layered views of Grandfather Mountain, Table Rock & Shortoff Mountain. The picture perfect sunsets behind the towering Black Mountain Range are the perfect end to each peaceful day. This street is named Night Sky Dr. for good reason. A star-gazer's dream with big open sky. Bring your telescope! Open layout, spacious great room w/ stacked-stone gas fireplace centerpiece. Lovely granite counters, wood cabinets in kitchen. Stainless Maytag appliances. Primary bed & bath on main level. Entryway is large mudroom/laundry w/ 1/2 bath. Upstairs has a small loft - perfect home office; currently has futon bed for extra sleeping room; large guest bedroom & bath w/ tile shower upstairs. Naturally-manicured, fenced-in yard w/ gentle slope & rustic firepit seating. Tall crawl space w/ easy access & tons of storage space. 20 mins to Marion & Morganton, 45 to Asheville, 90 to CLT