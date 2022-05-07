If you are Looking for a furnished part, full-time or vacation rental cabin with fantastic year round mountain views…You just found it! This home is situated on a flat 1.52 acre property which is located in the desirable community of Grandview Peaks. Community amenities include access to a private 10 acre lake for swimming, fishing, hiking trails, covered pavilion w/beach area. This home includes an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, GE Kitchen appliances, Gas range/oven with center griddle plate, Franke Large basin stainless steel kitchen sink with under cabinet kitchen lighting, walk-in pantry, Rinnai direct vent tankless gas water heater, Samsung W&D on pedestals, Mitsubishi Ductless mini-split A/C with reverse heat pump, Delta faucets, American Standard Toilets, Smart home features include Nest Protect smoke detectors, kitchen smart light switch, Cielo Breez Plus A/C smart displays to control from anywhere, 10x14 Shed w/cabinets, plenty of room to build a garage. 20' Flag Pole.
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $430,000
