New Listing; 90 Waters edge dr. Nebo. Must see this Lake Community move in ready home nestled in the woods and yet minutes to beautiful Lake James. Home features mostly maintenance free space w/hardiplank siding, bamboo floors and open concept with Living, dining and kitchen combined. Lots of Kitchen cabinets plus stainless steel appliances. 2 spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets and 2 full baths. Home also boast study/home office which could serve as guest room but you will want to spend time outdoors and enjoy 2 screened in porchs or large rear deck great for entertaining or even relax in your private sauna or enjoy your approx 2.35 acres of land. Home will not disappoint! $395,900