New Listing; 90 Waters edge dr. Nebo. Must see this Lake Community move in ready home nestled in the woods and yet minutes to beautiful Lake James. Home features mostly maintenance free space w/hardiplank siding, bamboo floors and open concept with Living, dining and kitchen combined. Lots of Kitchen cabinets plus stainless steel appliances. 2 spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets and 2 full baths. Home also boast study/home office which could serve as guest room but you will want to spend time outdoors and enjoy 2 screened in porchs or large rear deck great for entertaining or even relax in your private sauna or enjoy your approx 2.35 acres of land. Home will not disappoint! $395,900
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $395,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Marion man was killed Wednesday morning in a wreck that happened on the U.S. 221 bypass.
A Marion man who has already been charged with assault now faces more charges.
Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver recently announced that MaryAnn Basney has been selected as the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year for McDowell C…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
The Marion Tailgate Market is getting a revamp! Gearing up for the full swing of the growing season in our region, we are responding to the co…