2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $329,000

Brand new and waiting just for you! Nearly 1.5 acres of peace and quiet - enjoy relaxing on your spacious back porch while listening to the creek. Light and bright kitchen with granite countertops and never before used stainless appliances. Large laundry room, pantry, full bath, and open living/dining area complete the main floor. Upstairs find both bedrooms - the primary with private bath - and views of the wooded back yard out every window! Loft/office space overlooking the living room. ~8.7 miles to Lake James ~5.7 miles to Downtown Marion All you have to do is move in! Owner/builder