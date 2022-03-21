2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $325,000

Conveniently located for a straight drive to Asheville and short distance to Lake James, this charming cabin is the perfect mountain home for you. Situated inside Katy Creek gated communty in almost 5 acres of land, you can enjoy the wild edible blackberries all throughout the property as well as the planted peach, apple, and pear trees. This lovely cabin features hardwood floor throughout and features three levels, each with their own bedroom and full bath. Loft can be used as bonus space or possibly make it a fourth bedroom. This home has a New roof, well pump, dishwasher, and a brand new whirlpool tub on the second level. Relax outside on the freshly painted porch or sit inside and get cozy in front of the pellet stove, this cabin is a must see!