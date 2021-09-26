 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $229,000

Must see! Newly renovated with new addition in 2021. New electrical, plumbing, flooring, roof, bathrooms, kitchen, insulation, garage and much more. Stainless appliances, granite countertops, tile showers and a large living area are a few of the features this property has to offer. A large laundry room offers enough space for an additional freezer, storage or folding tables. An extra space downstairs would be great for an office or computer desk. Sit on the back deck and enjoy the sound of the river flowing in your own back yard. ( Seller will leave the washer and dryer but will not assure they work as he has never used them)

