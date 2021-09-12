Absolutely Beautiful Country Cottage to make your own. Easy living floor plan . Move in ready .Completely remolded Brand new kitchen, all new bathroom fixtures. flooring, paint, new doors . coverd deck pluming. hot water heater , new stove and refrigerator This home wont last Book today Handy To Marion Morganton and Asheville Half mile to Dollar General store .MOTOVATED SELLER !!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $150,000
