Enjoy this nicely maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, situated on an acre of land. This property has a (24 x 12) storage shed with large lean to that could be used for many purposes. Home also has central heat and air, replacement windows, two car carport (20 x 18), and covered deck at the rear of the home that overlooks the gentle sloping lot. There is another electrical hook up and well on the property for possible future use. Schedule your private showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $79,900
