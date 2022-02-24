 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $75,000

Fixer upper located in downtown Morganton! Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown shops and dining, yet just a few minutes to I-40. This 3BR/2BA home is ready to be lovingly restored. Large rooms and numerous closets throughout. Charming original details include hardwoods in main level living and bedrooms and lovely archways. Lower level has an additional bathroom and potential living space that was previously used as a bedroom and second kitchen. Lower level carport. This home is being sold as is, where is. Buyers should verify all information. Cash offers only. Proof of funds required.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics