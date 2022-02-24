2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $75,000

Fixer upper located in downtown Morganton! Conveniently located within walking distance to downtown shops and dining, yet just a few minutes to I-40. This 3BR/2BA home is ready to be lovingly restored. Large rooms and numerous closets throughout. Charming original details include hardwoods in main level living and bedrooms and lovely archways. Lower level has an additional bathroom and potential living space that was previously used as a bedroom and second kitchen. Lower level carport. This home is being sold as is, where is. Buyers should verify all information. Cash offers only. Proof of funds required.