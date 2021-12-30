 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $69,000

Move In Ready. This property is a great find in this market. Cedar siding, covered front porch, large deck in the back and a nice yard are a few of the exterior features. Rock fireplace in the living room needs gas logs and a tank however the lines are there and ready to hook up. Due to the age banks do not want to lend on this property.

Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek near Linville
Local News

Firefighters responding to Lost Cove Wildfire in Wilson Creek near Linville

  • Updated

NEBO - Trail closures are in place as firefighters respond to the Lost Cove Fire burning in the Wilson Creek area on the US Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District in Avery County. The fire is located near Bee Mountain in a remote part of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study Area, 10 miles southeast of the town of Linville. The fire, which was reported on Friday afternoon, is estimated at 350 acres and 10% contained.

