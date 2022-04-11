2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $319,900

You will not want to miss this beautiful well kept newly renovated in 2017 home. So many updates throughout the entire home from top to bottom. Including but not limited to flooring, electrical/lighting, plumbing, roof, HVAC, and much much more including beautiful quarts countertops and new appliances. This home has so much potential the possibilities are endless, make this your retirement home, your first home, a Airbnb, weekend getaway, or whatever you heart desires. This home offers a beautiful kitchen that everyone will love and 3 top of the line bathrooms, one including a claw foot tub, as well as a sunroom with a rustic feel. Still only minutes from downtown, and has a country feel that you will enjoy with some peace and quiet.