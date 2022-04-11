You will not want to miss this beautiful well kept newly renovated in 2017 home. So many updates throughout the entire home from top to bottom. Including but not limited to flooring, electrical/lighting, plumbing, roof, HVAC, and much much more including beautiful quarts countertops and new appliances. This home has so much potential the possibilities are endless, make this your retirement home, your first home, a Airbnb, weekend getaway, or whatever you heart desires. This home offers a beautiful kitchen that everyone will love and 3 top of the line bathrooms, one including a claw foot tub, as well as a sunroom with a rustic feel. Still only minutes from downtown, and has a country feel that you will enjoy with some peace and quiet.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A child was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday morning, a child was struck by a vehicle in Old Fort.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council approved a list of 17 festivals and events in the downtown that will require the clo…
CHARLOTTE -- Martin Lee McGee, 32, of Morganton, N.C., was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison on Tuesday for transporting child pornogr…
The third and final phase of acquisitions is now complete for the Bobs Creek State Natural Area in McDowell County.
A Nebo man is going to prison for 30 years for child pornography that showed abuse of an infant, federal authorities said on Thursday.
The website Journey North noted on March 15 that ruby-throated hummingbird migration was off to a slow start for spring 2022. According to the…
It's time to nominate! Click here!
Even though the county experienced more deaths than births, McDowell saw a small amount of population growth from 2020 to 2021 due to more peo…
Two members of the local chapter of Toastmasters won in the organization’s speech contest.