This is the new construction mountain cabin of your dreams. This home features a nice covered deck to take in the incredible south mountain views, an open floorplan, high end kitchen cabinets, beautiful quartz tops, stainless steal appliances and maybe the nicest touch to really complete the mountain feel is the tongee and groove wood finish. The Silver Creek neighborhood in which it resides touches the south mountain state park and south mountain game lands for immediate access to hiking, hunting, & waterfalls. The community is gated and features a community pool, clubhouse, and some of the best long distance mountain views in the community! New Constructions build by the same builder is also available next door. Great opportunity for side by side VRBO units or friends/family looking to be in the same area yet have private space.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $299,900
