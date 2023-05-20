You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. The interior features a large living room area with 9 foot ceilings that flows into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that includes a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closets. Along with an additional bedroom and bathroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,900
