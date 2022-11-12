 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900

Imagine a view like this! 2 bed 1 bath cabin on silver creek springs subdivision. Private wooded lot, home is a new construction and is waiting for you! Interior doors were finished, stained & sealed with lint seed oil. All interior walls are tongue and groove white pine covered with boiled linseed oil. Foundation is 12 inch concrete piers! 2 x 8 log siding. The community well is $30 month, neighborhood touches the south mountain state park and south mountain game lands for easy access to hiking, hunting, waterfalls etc.

