2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $279,900

Nov. 4—A 78-foot red spruce hailing from the high-elevation spruce-fir forests of Haywood County will soon be en route to Washington, D.C., to adorn the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for Christmas. "We combed the mountainsides of the Pisgah and Nantahala national forests looking for just the right tree, and we think Ruby is just that," Pisgah biologist Lorie Stroup said at a tree cutting ceremony ...