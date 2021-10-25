Enjoy the quiet and serenity of this lovely 2BR/2BA home situated on 2.47 private acres! Cozy front porch and fire pit make for fun-filled evenings! Thoughtfully updated throughout, this home features a chef's kitchen with gorgeous alabaster cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures and large pantry. Dining area opens to porch and private yard. Two gracious bedrooms featuring dual closets. Spa-like bath has a soaking tub, tiled, walk-in shower and dual vanities. Laundry closet on main level has convenient storage and new washer and dryer that convey. Cozy den has decorative brick fireplace with insert. Spacious living room features elegant built-ins. Partially finished, walk-out basement offers a great family room and full bath with tiled shower/tub. This space could easily be finished for additional heated square feet. Workshop/utility room in basement. Outbuilding conveys.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $252,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
After hearing from both the city of Marion and McDowell County, officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation said they are working har…
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
During the regular Monday meeting for October, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed for a design firm to get started on the work for the plan…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally recommended booster shots for many recipients of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's C…
- Updated
Downtown Marion’s Dia de Muertos festival for 2021 is now underway, and it is bigger than ever.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing, runaway juvenile: Abagail Lynn Cantrell.
- Updated
Two people were charged after an investigation into local drug activity, authorities said on Friday.