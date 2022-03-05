2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $225,000

Looking for that "cabin in the woods", must see this practically brand new 2 BR 1 bath 1 level home on approx 1.3 acres of land. Property offers detached garage/workshop plus lots of outdoor space. Large 12x16 rear deck to enjoy the outdoor life plus covered front porch. Open kitchen/living room area w/lots of cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors thru out except for tile in laundry and bath. Oversized laundry/walk in closet which could be 3rd BR if needed. Large primary bedroom with large bath including tub and seperate shower stall. Only minutes to I-40 and short drive to beautiful Lake James or Morganton or Marion. Home also carries 1 year home buyer warranty. $225,000