Looking for that "cabin in the woods", must see this practically brand new 2 BR 1 bath 1 level home on approx 1.3 acres of land. Property offers detached garage/workshop plus lots of outdoor space. Large 12x16 rear deck to enjoy the outdoor life plus covered front porch. Open kitchen/living room area w/lots of cabinets, granite countertops and hardwood floors thru out except for tile in laundry and bath. Oversized laundry/walk in closet which could be 3rd BR if needed. Large primary bedroom with large bath including tub and seperate shower stall. Only minutes to I-40 and short drive to beautiful Lake James or Morganton or Marion. Home also carries 1 year home buyer warranty. $225,000
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The contractor working on a $12.3 million project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over Interstate 40 in McDowell County has been foun…
At 7:15 a.m. on the last day of his shift, Capt. Donnie Tipton of McDowell EMS signed off into retirement after serving 30 years as a paramedic.
- Updated
UPDATE: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said on March 2, 2022 the person reported missing had been located.
- Updated
Firefighters were busy Tuesday night battling a blaze that caused considerable damage to a new house in the West Marion area.
- Updated
Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was v…
- Updated
Some of Marion’s favorite food and drink establishments are teaming up to provide some much needed “manna” for a police officer seriously inju…
- Updated
An Old Fort man faces charges after a high-speed chase, authorities said Tuesday.
Two major capital projects in McDowell County have received a huge boost due to the efforts of N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and the advocacy of the…
- Updated
The new Domino’s in Marion is now ready to serve the local community.