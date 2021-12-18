2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $209,500

A rare opportunity to find a property like this. Live in 1 side and rent the other with this duplex on approx 2.7 acres. Investment opportunity as you can build additional buildings or just enjoy your private mini farm. 1 side is mostly finished and adjacent side/unit is framed only. Lots of possibilities with this property, could be converted into single family or keep split as duplex. Building also offers full basement which could be additional living or storage space. Conveniently located off exit 96 of I-40 so short drive to beautiful Lake James or even Asheville, Morganton or Hickory. Will not last at $265,000
