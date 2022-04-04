 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $193,900

Contact listing agent Shane Cook 828-443-3205 for an appointment. 107 Randolph St Morganton, NC 28655 Reduced $193,900. Quaint intown cottage with large lot and South Mountain Views. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with many updates inside & out. Recently remodeled kitchen with custom raised panel real oak cabinets & additional kitchen island, tile wood look floors, freshened countertops & sink, recent gas range, microwave, dishwasher, & light fixtures, bathroom with contemporary tile tub/shower. Ample primary bedroom & second bedroom. Welcoming and sizeable living room with fireplace (electric logs) with laminate style wood floors. Stack washer/dryer will stay. Natural Gas Furnace & Central Air. 24' x 6' rocking chair front porch with composite decking, low maintenance vinyl siding exterior, vinyl replacement windows. 2017 architectural roof. Great rear outdoor living area & entertaining space, workshop/storage building with power & additional covered storage, plus another outbuilding, tandem 2 car carport, ample parking. Semi-private 0.51 gently rolling, intown corner lot.

