2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $159,900

This property has 2.35 acres with several storage sheds, a dog lot, a multiple car carport and a 2 bedroom home that needs a little TLC. Offered "as is". One chimney has been capped off when the new roof was installed a few years ago. The heat part of the HP is not working but the moniter heater is a back up heat source. The well has not been used in several years as it is on the city water system. Located at the foot of Burkemont Mountain and minutes from I-40. Road frontage on Burkemont Rd all the way down to Gates Ave.