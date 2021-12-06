Welcome to the perfect home! 123 Oak Street is just seconds away from downtown Morganton NC where you can find many choices of restaurants, bars, shopping, basketball/tennis and a movie theatre. This beautiful home is a 2 Bed 1 Bath that is gorgeous on the inside! Need a place for tools or lawn mover? Perfect shed right behind the home! Have pets? How about a completely fenced in yard! Fresh paint 12/1/2021 Heat pump and A/C unit replaced in 2019 New kitchen installed by Lowes in 2019 New flooring installed in 2020 Windows installed by Lowes in 2013 Trash pick up on Monday All appliances stay with home except washer and dryer
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $155,900
