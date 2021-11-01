This home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large kitchen with dining room and bar, living room with wood burning fireplace, small den that can be converted to bedroom as well. Large fenced in yard, metal roof, spacious porch, and shed. Professional measurements to come. 1632 total heated square feet
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $150,000
