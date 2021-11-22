2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $148,900

Location, Location, Location. This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath brick home has lots of charter and charm you will not want to miss it. Come see this home, it offers a rocking chair front porch, and a private screened in back porch with little to no updating you could make this home yours. Home has a shared driveway and detached garage. Some of the bedroom furniture will stay if buyer would like, along with coffee tables in the living room.